Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Trading Up 7%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) was up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46, approximately 21,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

