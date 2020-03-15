Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, 110,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 33,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,540,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 281,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,709,000 after purchasing an additional 828,055 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.