Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILT. BidaskClub lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.