Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 64.80 ($0.85).

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

