Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:GMR opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.99. Gaming Realms has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

