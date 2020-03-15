FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

CNST opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,232,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at $493,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

