FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TSE APS opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.37 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 17.62.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

