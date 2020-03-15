FY2021 EPS Estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

