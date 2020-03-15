FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $15.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

