FY2021 EPS Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Lowered by Analyst

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AFLAC in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

