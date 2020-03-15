FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut by Analyst

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Ha now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.00). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.