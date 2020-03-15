Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.06. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.84 million and a PE ratio of 93.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,575.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.