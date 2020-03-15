Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Acquires $99,740.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOXF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

