Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,998 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.