Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after acquiring an additional 405,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

