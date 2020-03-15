FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 2 4 3 0 2.11 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $9.97 billion 1.97 $3.19 billion $2.06 6.20 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.64% -38.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

