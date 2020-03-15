FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117,542.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $117,542.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.02252968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00194928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00040807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00029812 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,360,255,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.