FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised FirstGroup to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 76.65 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.84. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $934.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

