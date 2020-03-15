First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Western Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 739,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in First Western Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

