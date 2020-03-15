First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as low as C$7.05 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 2230765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,305 shares of company stock worth $180,595 and have sold 158,741 shares worth $2,435,159.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.44.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.