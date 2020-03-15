FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Tracsis stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million and a PE ratio of 36.42. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 840 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 768.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.91.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.