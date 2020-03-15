FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Tracsis stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million and a PE ratio of 36.42. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 840 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 768.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.91.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

