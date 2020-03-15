Financial Comparison: 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59%

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1st Capital Bank and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.32 $2.85 million N/A N/A 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 1.40 $3.22 million N/A N/A

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Summary

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH beats 1st Capital Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

