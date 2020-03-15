Financial Analysis: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 15.18% 2.90% 1.32% The GEO Group 6.72% 18.66% 4.37%

67.6% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Global Net Lease pays out 115.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.32 $46.48 million $1.85 7.98 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.62 $166.60 million $2.75 4.63

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.49%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

