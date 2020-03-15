Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 15%

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s stock price dropped 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93, approximately 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

About Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.