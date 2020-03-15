Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

