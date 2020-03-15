F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 97,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,238,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 273,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

