Extremely Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Price

Media stories about CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CUI Global earned a news impact score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CUI Global stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.30. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get CUI Global alerts:

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.