Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lessened by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

EXPD stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

