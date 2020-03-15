Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
EXPE stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.
