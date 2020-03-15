Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Elliott purchased 12,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $163,458.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $339,042 over the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

