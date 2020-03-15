Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Everi stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Everi has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,772,000 after buying an additional 233,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,657,000 after buying an additional 400,176 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Everi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 294,761 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

