Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

