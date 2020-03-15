Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes $853,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $105.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

