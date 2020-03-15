Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.