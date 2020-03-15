Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,618,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,415,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 239,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,132,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,448,000 after buying an additional 223,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $32.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

