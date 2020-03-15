Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,888 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $70,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,139 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

