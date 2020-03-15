Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,360,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.