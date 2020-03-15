Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

NYSE PSA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $201.19 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200-day moving average is $227.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

