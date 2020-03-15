Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

