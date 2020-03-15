Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,276,000 shares of company stock worth $59,491,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.