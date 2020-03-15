Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $348,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Marriott International by 234,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $95.61 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

