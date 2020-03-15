Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 693.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $85.39 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.