Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of WELL opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

