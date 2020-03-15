Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

CLB opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

