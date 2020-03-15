Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,588,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,254,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

