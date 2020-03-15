Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.83 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

