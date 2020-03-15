Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IWO opened at $160.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.01 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

