Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVDA stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

