Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.63 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

