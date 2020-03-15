Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

